2000 Cambodian riels to Georgian laris

Convert KHR to GEL at the real exchange rate

2,000 khr
1.29 gel

1.00000 KHR = 0.00065 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:50
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

How to convert Cambodian riels to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KHR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KHR to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Georgian Lari
1 KHR0.00065 GEL
5 KHR0.00323 GEL
10 KHR0.00646 GEL
20 KHR0.01292 GEL
50 KHR0.03229 GEL
100 KHR0.06459 GEL
250 KHR0.16147 GEL
500 KHR0.32294 GEL
1000 KHR0.64588 GEL
2000 KHR1.29176 GEL
5000 KHR3.22941 GEL
10000 KHR6.45882 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Cambodian Riel
1 GEL1548.27000 KHR
5 GEL7741.35000 KHR
10 GEL15482.70000 KHR
20 GEL30965.40000 KHR
50 GEL77413.50000 KHR
100 GEL154827.00000 KHR
250 GEL387067.50000 KHR
500 GEL774135.00000 KHR
1000 GEL1548270.00000 KHR
2000 GEL3096540.00000 KHR
5000 GEL7741350.00000 KHR
10000 GEL15482700.00000 KHR