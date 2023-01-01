20 Georgian laris to Czech korunas

Convert GEL to CZK at the real exchange rate

20 gel
173.95 czk

1.00000 GEL = 8.69746 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:44 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

GEL to CZK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GEL → 0 CZK
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86691.047987.17181.433111.646610.9622518.5258
1GBP1.1535411.2087100.5481.653021.899281.1099921.3686
1USD0.95430.827335183.18711.36761.571340.9182517.679
1INR0.01147160.009945470.012021110.016440.01888920.01103840.212521

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Georgian laris to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Georgian laris

GEL to USD

GEL to EUR

GEL to GBP

GEL to INR

GEL to JPY

GEL to RUB

GEL to AUD

GEL to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Czech Republic Koruna
1 GEL8.69746 CZK
5 GEL43.48730 CZK
10 GEL86.97460 CZK
20 GEL173.94920 CZK
50 GEL434.87300 CZK
100 GEL869.74600 CZK
250 GEL2174.36500 CZK
500 GEL4348.73000 CZK
1000 GEL8697.46000 CZK
2000 GEL17394.92000 CZK
5000 GEL43487.30000 CZK
10000 GEL86974.60000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Georgian Lari
1 CZK0.11498 GEL
5 CZK0.57488 GEL
10 CZK1.14976 GEL
20 CZK2.29952 GEL
50 CZK5.74880 GEL
100 CZK11.49760 GEL
250 CZK28.74400 GEL
500 CZK57.48800 GEL
1000 CZK114.97600 GEL
2000 CZK229.95200 GEL
5000 CZK574.88000 GEL
10000 CZK1149.76000 GEL