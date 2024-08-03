1 British pound sterling to Swiss francs

Convert GBP to CHF at the real exchange rate

1 gbp
1.10 chf

£1.000 GBP = SFr.1.099 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
GBP to CHF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 GBP to CHFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.16321.1665
Low1.09871.0987
Average1.14501.1436
Change-4.32%-3.29%
1 GBP to CHF stats

The performance of GBP to CHF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.1632 and a 30 day low of 1.0987. This means the 30 day average was 1.1450. The change for GBP to CHF was -4.32.

The performance of GBP to CHF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.1665 and a 90 day low of 1.0987. This means the 90 day average was 1.1436. The change for GBP to CHF was -3.29.

Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Swiss Franc
1 GBP1.09869 CHF
5 GBP5.49345 CHF
10 GBP10.98690 CHF
20 GBP21.97380 CHF
50 GBP54.93450 CHF
100 GBP109.86900 CHF
250 GBP274.67250 CHF
500 GBP549.34500 CHF
1000 GBP1,098.69000 CHF
2000 GBP2,197.38000 CHF
5000 GBP5,493.45000 CHF
10000 GBP10,986.90000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / British Pound Sterling
1 CHF0.91018 GBP
5 CHF4.55089 GBP
10 CHF9.10177 GBP
20 CHF18.20354 GBP
50 CHF45.50885 GBP
100 CHF91.01770 GBP
250 CHF227.54425 GBP
500 CHF455.08850 GBP
1000 CHF910.17700 GBP
2000 CHF1,820.35400 GBP
5000 CHF4,550.88500 GBP
10000 CHF9,101.77000 GBP