1.00000 CHF = 0.89539 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 1:6 UTC
As of 1 min ago, 1 CHF → 0 GBP
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Swiss Franc / British Pound Sterling
1 CHF0.89539 GBP
5 CHF4.47694 GBP
10 CHF8.95387 GBP
20 CHF17.90774 GBP
50 CHF44.76935 GBP
100 CHF89.53870 GBP
250 CHF223.84675 GBP
500 CHF447.69350 GBP
1000 CHF895.38700 GBP
2000 CHF1790.77400 GBP
5000 CHF4476.93500 GBP
10000 CHF8953.87000 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Swiss Franc
1 GBP1.11684 CHF
5 GBP5.58420 CHF
10 GBP11.16840 CHF
20 GBP22.33680 CHF
50 GBP55.84200 CHF
100 GBP111.68400 CHF
250 GBP279.21000 CHF
500 GBP558.42000 CHF
1000 GBP1116.84000 CHF
2000 GBP2233.68000 CHF
5000 GBP5584.20000 CHF
10000 GBP11168.40000 CHF