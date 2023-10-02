500 Swiss francs to British pounds sterling

Convert CHF to GBP at the real exchange rate

500 chf
447.66 gbp

1.00000 CHF = 0.89533 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 1:8 UTC
Track the exchange rateSend money
50+ currencies in one account

CHF to GBP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 CHF → 0 GBP
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86651.056787.74311.43411.64250.967818.3864
1GBP1.1540711.21945101.2571.654981.895471.1169121.2182
1USD0.946350.820042183.0351.357151.554360.915917.3998
1INR0.01139690.009875860.012043110.01634430.01871940.01103030.209548

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swiss francs to British pounds sterling

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to GBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swiss francs

CHF to USD

CHF to EUR

CHF to GBP

CHF to INR

CHF to CAD

CHF to AUD

CHF to JPY

CHF to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / British Pound Sterling
1 CHF0.89533 GBP
5 CHF4.47665 GBP
10 CHF8.95330 GBP
20 CHF17.90660 GBP
50 CHF44.76650 GBP
100 CHF89.53300 GBP
250 CHF223.83250 GBP
500 CHF447.66500 GBP
1000 CHF895.33000 GBP
2000 CHF1790.66000 GBP
5000 CHF4476.65000 GBP
10000 CHF8953.30000 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Swiss Franc
1 GBP1.11691 CHF
5 GBP5.58455 CHF
10 GBP11.16910 CHF
20 GBP22.33820 CHF
50 GBP55.84550 CHF
100 GBP111.69100 CHF
250 GBP279.22750 CHF
500 GBP558.45500 CHF
1000 GBP1116.91000 CHF
2000 GBP2233.82000 CHF
5000 GBP5584.55000 CHF
10000 GBP11169.10000 CHF