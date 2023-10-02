20 Swiss francs to British pounds sterling

Convert CHF to GBP at the real exchange rate

20 chf
17.90 gbp

1.00000 CHF = 0.89525 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 1:7 UTC
CHF to GBP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 CHF → 0 GBP
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Swiss Franc / British Pound Sterling
1 CHF0.89525 GBP
5 CHF4.47624 GBP
10 CHF8.95248 GBP
20 CHF17.90496 GBP
50 CHF44.76240 GBP
100 CHF89.52480 GBP
250 CHF223.81200 GBP
500 CHF447.62400 GBP
1000 CHF895.24800 GBP
2000 CHF1790.49600 GBP
5000 CHF4476.24000 GBP
10000 CHF8952.48000 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Swiss Franc
1 GBP1.11701 CHF
5 GBP5.58505 CHF
10 GBP11.17010 CHF
20 GBP22.34020 CHF
50 GBP55.85050 CHF
100 GBP111.70100 CHF
250 GBP279.25250 CHF
500 GBP558.50500 CHF
1000 GBP1117.01000 CHF
2000 GBP2234.02000 CHF
5000 GBP5585.05000 CHF
10000 GBP11170.10000 CHF