250 British pounds sterling to Bahraini dinars

Convert GBP to BHD at the real exchange rate

250 gbp
120.687 bhd

£1.000 GBP = .د.ب0.4827 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
GBP to BHD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 GBP to BHDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.49050.4905
Low0.47980.4711
Average0.48560.4806
Change0.39%2.10%
View full history

1 GBP to BHD stats

The performance of GBP to BHD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4905 and a 30 day low of 0.4798. This means the 30 day average was 0.4856. The change for GBP to BHD was 0.39.

The performance of GBP to BHD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4905 and a 90 day low of 0.4711. This means the 90 day average was 0.4806. The change for GBP to BHD was 2.10.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Bahraini Dinar
1 GBP0.48275 BHD
5 GBP2.41375 BHD
10 GBP4.82749 BHD
20 GBP9.65498 BHD
50 GBP24.13745 BHD
100 GBP48.27490 BHD
250 GBP120.68725 BHD
500 GBP241.37450 BHD
1000 GBP482.74900 BHD
2000 GBP965.49800 BHD
5000 GBP2,413.74500 BHD
10000 GBP4,827.49000 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / British Pound Sterling
1 BHD2.07147 GBP
5 BHD10.35735 GBP
10 BHD20.71470 GBP
20 BHD41.42940 GBP
50 BHD103.57350 GBP
100 BHD207.14700 GBP
250 BHD517.86750 GBP
500 BHD1,035.73500 GBP
1000 BHD2,071.47000 GBP
2000 BHD4,142.94000 GBP
5000 BHD10,357.35000 GBP
10000 BHD20,714.70000 GBP