British pound sterling to Bahraini dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for British pound sterling to Bahraini dinars is currently 0.483 today, reflecting a 0.720% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of British pound sterling has remained relatively stable, with a -0.486% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of British pound sterling to Bahraini dinars has fluctuated between a high of 0.486 on 29-07-2024 and a low of 0.479 on 02-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-08-2024, with a 0.479% increase in value.