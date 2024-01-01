20 Bahraini dinars to British pounds sterling

Convert BHD to GBP at the real exchange rate

.د.ب1.000 BHD = £2.093 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BHD to GBP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

GBP
1 BHD to GBPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.10242.1024
Low2.03191.9767
Average2.05892.0292
Change2.99%3.25%
View full history

1 BHD to GBP stats

The performance of BHD to GBP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.1024 and a 30 day low of 2.0319. This means the 30 day average was 2.0589. The change for BHD to GBP was 2.99.

The performance of BHD to GBP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.1024 and a 90 day low of 1.9767. This means the 90 day average was 2.0292. The change for BHD to GBP was 3.25.

Track market ratesView BHD to GBP chart

Top currencies

 USDINREURNZDZARNGNCADSGD
1 USD184.3860.9441.69118.0331,725.211.3971.338
1 INR0.01210.0110.020.21420.4440.0170.016
1 EUR1.05989.40311.79219.1051,827.771.481.417
1 NZD0.59149.8890.558110.6611,019.940.8260.791

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahraini dinars to British pounds sterling

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to GBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahraini dinars

BHD to USD

BHD to INR

BHD to EUR

BHD to NZD

BHD to ZAR

BHD to NGN

BHD to CAD

BHD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / British Pound Sterling
1 BHD2.09261 GBP
5 BHD10.46305 GBP
10 BHD20.92610 GBP
20 BHD41.85220 GBP
50 BHD104.63050 GBP
100 BHD209.26100 GBP
250 BHD523.15250 GBP
500 BHD1,046.30500 GBP
1000 BHD2,092.61000 GBP
2000 BHD4,185.22000 GBP
5000 BHD10,463.05000 GBP
10000 BHD20,926.10000 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Bahraini Dinar
1 GBP0.47787 BHD
5 GBP2.38936 BHD
10 GBP4.77872 BHD
20 GBP9.55744 BHD
50 GBP23.89360 BHD
100 GBP47.78720 BHD
250 GBP119.46800 BHD
500 GBP238.93600 BHD
1000 GBP477.87200 BHD
2000 GBP955.74400 BHD
5000 GBP2,389.36000 BHD
10000 GBP4,778.72000 BHD