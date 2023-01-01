10 thousand Falkland Islands pounds to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert FKP to LKR at the real exchange rate

10,000 fkp
3,959,800 lkr

1.00000 FKP = 395.98000 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:16 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

FKP to LKR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 FKP → 0 LKR
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86681.048987.25491.434271.647790.9619518.5398
1GBP1.1536711.2101100.6651.654691.901031.1097721.3891
1USD0.95340.826378183.18711.36741.570970.917117.6755
1INR0.01146070.009933970.012021110.01643760.01888480.01102450.212479

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Falkland Islands pounds to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select FKP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current FKP to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Falkland Islands pounds

FKP to USD

FKP to EUR

FKP to GBP

FKP to INR

FKP to JPY

FKP to RUB

FKP to AUD

FKP to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Falkland Islands Pound / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 FKP395.98000 LKR
5 FKP1979.90000 LKR
10 FKP3959.80000 LKR
20 FKP7919.60000 LKR
50 FKP19799.00000 LKR
100 FKP39598.00000 LKR
250 FKP98995.00000 LKR
500 FKP197990.00000 LKR
1000 FKP395980.00000 LKR
2000 FKP791960.00000 LKR
5000 FKP1979900.00000 LKR
10000 FKP3959800.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Falkland Islands Pound
1 LKR0.00253 FKP
5 LKR0.01263 FKP
10 LKR0.02525 FKP
20 LKR0.05051 FKP
50 LKR0.12627 FKP
100 LKR0.25254 FKP
250 LKR0.63134 FKP
500 LKR1.26269 FKP
1000 LKR2.52538 FKP
2000 LKR5.05076 FKP
5000 LKR12.62690 FKP
10000 LKR25.25380 FKP