20 Cape Verdean escudos to Georgian laris

Convert CVE to GEL at the real exchange rate

20 cve
0.51 gel

1.00000 CVE = 0.02567 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cape Verdean escudos to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CVE in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CVE to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cape Verdean escudos

CVE to USD

CVE to EUR

CVE to GBP

CVE to INR

CVE to JPY

CVE to RUB

CVE to AUD

CVE to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Georgian Lari
1 CVE0.02567 GEL
5 CVE0.12837 GEL
10 CVE0.25673 GEL
20 CVE0.51347 GEL
50 CVE1.28367 GEL
100 CVE2.56733 GEL
250 CVE6.41833 GEL
500 CVE12.83665 GEL
1000 CVE25.67330 GEL
2000 CVE51.34660 GEL
5000 CVE128.36650 GEL
10000 CVE256.73300 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 GEL38.95100 CVE
5 GEL194.75500 CVE
10 GEL389.51000 CVE
20 GEL779.02000 CVE
50 GEL1947.55000 CVE
100 GEL3895.10000 CVE
250 GEL9737.75000 CVE
500 GEL19475.50000 CVE
1000 GEL38951.00000 CVE
2000 GEL77902.00000 CVE
5000 GEL194755.00000 CVE
10000 GEL389510.00000 CVE