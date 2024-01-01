Hungarian Forint (HUF)
The Hungarian forint is the official currency of Hungary, and has been in circulation since 1946. The code for the forint is HUF and the symbol is Ft. Its conversion factor has 6 significant digits, and it is a fiat currency.
Currency name
Hungarian Forint
Currency symbol
Ft
HUF exchange rates
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|SGD
|ZAR
|INR
|AUD
|From HUF
|0.00274
|0.00251
|0.00214
|0.00380
|0.00364
|0.05014
|0.22978
|0.00421
|To HUF
|364.70000
|397.90500
|467.00800
|262.89300
|274.90300
|19.94500
|4.35199
|237.47400
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.