Hungarian Forint (HUF)

The Hungarian forint is the official currency of Hungary, and has been in circulation since 1946. The code for the forint is HUF and the symbol is Ft. Its conversion factor has 6 significant digits, and it is a fiat currency.

Currency name

Hungarian Forint

Ft

HUF exchange rates

 USD EUR GBP CAD SGD ZAR INR AUD
From HUF0.00275 0.00253 0.00216 0.00374 0.00370 0.05210 0.22864 0.00422
To HUF363.10600 394.68000 461.98100 267.53300 270.42000 19.19310 4.37364 237.14500

