250 Costa Rican colóns to Pakistani rupees

Convert CRC to PKR at the real exchange rate

250 crc
135.08 pkr

1.00000 CRC = 0.54030 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:57
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Costa Rican colóns to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Pakistani Rupee
1 CRC0.54030 PKR
5 CRC2.70152 PKR
10 CRC5.40304 PKR
20 CRC10.80608 PKR
50 CRC27.01520 PKR
100 CRC54.03040 PKR
250 CRC135.07600 PKR
500 CRC270.15200 PKR
1000 CRC540.30400 PKR
2000 CRC1080.60800 PKR
5000 CRC2701.52000 PKR
10000 CRC5403.04000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Costa Rican Colón
1 PKR1.85081 CRC
5 PKR9.25405 CRC
10 PKR18.50810 CRC
20 PKR37.01620 CRC
50 PKR92.54050 CRC
100 PKR185.08100 CRC
250 PKR462.70250 CRC
500 PKR925.40500 CRC
1000 PKR1850.81000 CRC
2000 PKR3701.62000 CRC
5000 PKR9254.05000 CRC
10000 PKR18508.10000 CRC