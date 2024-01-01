10 Pakistani rupees to Costa Rican colóns

Convert PKR to CRC at the real exchange rate

10 pkr
18.05 crc

1.000 PKR = 1.805 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:58
How to convert Pakistani rupees to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PKR to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Costa Rican Colón
1 PKR1.80545 CRC
5 PKR9.02725 CRC
10 PKR18.05450 CRC
20 PKR36.10900 CRC
50 PKR90.27250 CRC
100 PKR180.54500 CRC
250 PKR451.36250 CRC
500 PKR902.72500 CRC
1000 PKR1,805.45000 CRC
2000 PKR3,610.90000 CRC
5000 PKR9,027.25000 CRC
10000 PKR18,054.50000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Pakistani Rupee
1 CRC0.55388 PKR
5 CRC2.76940 PKR
10 CRC5.53879 PKR
20 CRC11.07758 PKR
50 CRC27.69395 PKR
100 CRC55.38790 PKR
250 CRC138.46975 PKR
500 CRC276.93950 PKR
1000 CRC553.87900 PKR
2000 CRC1,107.75800 PKR
5000 CRC2,769.39500 PKR
10000 CRC5,538.79000 PKR