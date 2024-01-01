Costa Rican colóns to Liberian dollars today

Convert CRC to LRD at the real exchange rate

1,000 crc
373.19 lrd

₡1.000 CRC = L$0.3732 LRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:56
CRC to LRD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CRC to LRDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.37320.3807
Low0.36400.3640
Average0.36960.3715
Change0.86%-1.99%
View full history

1 CRC to LRD stats

The performance of CRC to LRD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3732 and a 30 day low of 0.3640. This means the 30 day average was 0.3696. The change for CRC to LRD was 0.86.

The performance of CRC to LRD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3807 and a 90 day low of 0.3640. This means the 90 day average was 0.3715. The change for CRC to LRD was -1.99.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Liberian Dollar
1 CRC0.37319 LRD
5 CRC1.86592 LRD
10 CRC3.73185 LRD
20 CRC7.46370 LRD
50 CRC18.65925 LRD
100 CRC37.31850 LRD
250 CRC93.29625 LRD
500 CRC186.59250 LRD
1000 CRC373.18500 LRD
2000 CRC746.37000 LRD
5000 CRC1,865.92500 LRD
10000 CRC3,731.85000 LRD
Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / Costa Rican Colón
1 LRD2.67964 CRC
5 LRD13.39820 CRC
10 LRD26.79640 CRC
20 LRD53.59280 CRC
50 LRD133.98200 CRC
100 LRD267.96400 CRC
250 LRD669.91000 CRC
500 LRD1,339.82000 CRC
1000 LRD2,679.64000 CRC
2000 LRD5,359.28000 CRC
5000 LRD13,398.20000 CRC
10000 LRD26,796.40000 CRC