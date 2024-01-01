5000 Costa Rican colóns to Icelandic krónas

Convert CRC to ISK at the real exchange rate

5,000 crc
1,336.43 isk

1.00000 CRC = 0.26729 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Costa Rican colóns to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Costa Rican colóns

CRC to USD

CRC to EUR

CRC to GBP

CRC to INR

CRC to JPY

CRC to RUB

CRC to AUD

CRC to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Icelandic Króna
1 CRC0.26729 ISK
5 CRC1.33643 ISK
10 CRC2.67286 ISK
20 CRC5.34572 ISK
50 CRC13.36430 ISK
100 CRC26.72860 ISK
250 CRC66.82150 ISK
500 CRC133.64300 ISK
1000 CRC267.28600 ISK
2000 CRC534.57200 ISK
5000 CRC1336.43000 ISK
10000 CRC2672.86000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Costa Rican Colón
1 ISK3.74131 CRC
5 ISK18.70655 CRC
10 ISK37.41310 CRC
20 ISK74.82620 CRC
50 ISK187.06550 CRC
100 ISK374.13100 CRC
250 ISK935.32750 CRC
500 ISK1870.65500 CRC
1000 ISK3741.31000 CRC
2000 ISK7482.62000 CRC
5000 ISK18706.55000 CRC
10000 ISK37413.10000 CRC