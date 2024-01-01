50 Icelandic krónas to Costa Rican colóns

Convert ISK to CRC at the real exchange rate

50 isk
189.81 crc

kr1.000 ISK = ₡3.796 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ISK to CRC conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ISK to CRCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.87583.8758
Low3.78483.6426
Average3.83063.7806
Change-2.06%4.21%
1 ISK to CRC stats

The performance of ISK to CRC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.8758 and a 30 day low of 3.7848. This means the 30 day average was 3.8306. The change for ISK to CRC was -2.06.

The performance of ISK to CRC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.8758 and a 90 day low of 3.6426. This means the 90 day average was 3.7806. The change for ISK to CRC was 4.21.

Top currencies

 USDEURSGDCADAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD10.9171.3271.3871.5360.7811.67818.285
1 EUR1.09111.4471.5141.6760.8521.83119.95
1 SGD0.7540.69111.0461.1580.5891.26513.783
1 CAD0.7210.6610.95611.1070.5631.2113.181

Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Costa Rican Colón
1 ISK3.79612 CRC
5 ISK18.98060 CRC
10 ISK37.96120 CRC
20 ISK75.92240 CRC
50 ISK189.80600 CRC
100 ISK379.61200 CRC
250 ISK949.03000 CRC
500 ISK1,898.06000 CRC
1000 ISK3,796.12000 CRC
2000 ISK7,592.24000 CRC
5000 ISK18,980.60000 CRC
10000 ISK37,961.20000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Icelandic Króna
1 CRC0.26343 ISK
5 CRC1.31714 ISK
10 CRC2.63427 ISK
20 CRC5.26854 ISK
50 CRC13.17135 ISK
100 CRC26.34270 ISK
250 CRC65.85675 ISK
500 CRC131.71350 ISK
1000 CRC263.42700 ISK
2000 CRC526.85400 ISK
5000 CRC1,317.13500 ISK
10000 CRC2,634.27000 ISK