Costa Rican colóns to Hungarian forints today

Convert CRC to HUF at the real exchange rate

1,000 crc
697 huf

₡1.000 CRC = Ft0.6966 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
CRC to HUF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CRC to HUFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.69860.7138
Low0.67620.6759
Average0.68520.6929
Change0.64%-2.42%
1 CRC to HUF stats

The performance of CRC to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.6986 and a 30 day low of 0.6762. This means the 30 day average was 0.6852. The change for CRC to HUF was 0.64.

The performance of CRC to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7138 and a 90 day low of 0.6759. This means the 90 day average was 0.6929. The change for CRC to HUF was -2.42.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

How to convert Costa Rican colóns to Hungarian forints

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Hungarian Forint
1 CRC0.69655 HUF
5 CRC3.48276 HUF
10 CRC6.96551 HUF
20 CRC13.93102 HUF
50 CRC34.82755 HUF
100 CRC69.65510 HUF
250 CRC174.13775 HUF
500 CRC348.27550 HUF
1000 CRC696.55100 HUF
2000 CRC1,393.10200 HUF
5000 CRC3,482.75500 HUF
10000 CRC6,965.51000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Costa Rican Colón
2000 HUF2,871.30000 CRC
5000 HUF7,178.25000 CRC
10000 HUF14,356.50000 CRC
15000 HUF21,534.75000 CRC
20000 HUF28,713.00000 CRC
30000 HUF43,069.50000 CRC
40000 HUF57,426.00000 CRC
50000 HUF71,782.50000 CRC
60000 HUF86,139.00000 CRC
100000 HUF143,565.00000 CRC
150000 HUF215,347.50000 CRC
200000 HUF287,130.00000 CRC