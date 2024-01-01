Costa Rican colóns to Croatian kunas today

Convert CRC to HRK at the real exchange rate

1,000 crc
13.41 hrk

₡1.000 CRC = kn0.01341 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:23
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
CRC to HRK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CRC to HRKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01340.0138
Low0.01310.0131
Average0.01330.0134
Change0.35%-3.04%
1 CRC to HRK stats

The performance of CRC to HRK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0134 and a 30 day low of 0.0131. This means the 30 day average was 0.0133. The change for CRC to HRK was 0.35.

The performance of CRC to HRK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0138 and a 90 day low of 0.0131. This means the 90 day average was 0.0134. The change for CRC to HRK was -3.04.

Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Croatian Kuna
1 CRC0.01341 HRK
5 CRC0.06704 HRK
10 CRC0.13409 HRK
20 CRC0.26818 HRK
50 CRC0.67045 HRK
100 CRC1.34089 HRK
250 CRC3.35223 HRK
500 CRC6.70445 HRK
1000 CRC13.40890 HRK
2000 CRC26.81780 HRK
5000 CRC67.04450 HRK
10000 CRC134.08900 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Costa Rican Colón
1 HRK74.57750 CRC
5 HRK372.88750 CRC
10 HRK745.77500 CRC
20 HRK1,491.55000 CRC
50 HRK3,728.87500 CRC
100 HRK7,457.75000 CRC
250 HRK18,644.37500 CRC
500 HRK37,288.75000 CRC
1000 HRK74,577.50000 CRC
2000 HRK149,155.00000 CRC
5000 HRK372,887.50000 CRC
10000 HRK745,775.00000 CRC