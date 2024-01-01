1 Croatian kuna to Costa Rican colóns

Convert HRK to CRC at the real exchange rate

kn1.000 HRK = ₡72.38 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:15
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

HRK to CRC conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

CRC
1 HRK to CRCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High73.492874.9449
Low72.378272.3782
Average72.998473.5815
Change-1.18%-3.18%
View full history

1 HRK to CRC stats

The performance of HRK to CRC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 73.4928 and a 30 day low of 72.3782. This means the 30 day average was 72.9984. The change for HRK to CRC was -1.18.

The performance of HRK to CRC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 74.9449 and a 90 day low of 72.3782. This means the 90 day average was 73.5815. The change for HRK to CRC was -3.18.

Track market ratesView HRK to CRC chart

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDEURAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD11.3981.3430.9481.5360.7891.69918.113
1 CAD0.71510.960.6781.0980.5641.21512.952
1 SGD0.7451.04110.7061.1440.5881.26513.49
1 EUR1.0551.4761.41711.6210.8331.79319.116

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Croatian kunas to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HRK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HRK to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Croatian kuna

HRK to USD

HRK to CAD

HRK to SGD

HRK to EUR

HRK to AUD

HRK to GBP

HRK to NZD

HRK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Costa Rican Colón
1 HRK72.37820 CRC
5 HRK361.89100 CRC
10 HRK723.78200 CRC
20 HRK1,447.56400 CRC
50 HRK3,618.91000 CRC
100 HRK7,237.82000 CRC
250 HRK18,094.55000 CRC
500 HRK36,189.10000 CRC
1000 HRK72,378.20000 CRC
2000 HRK144,756.40000 CRC
5000 HRK361,891.00000 CRC
10000 HRK723,782.00000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Croatian Kuna
1 CRC0.01382 HRK
5 CRC0.06908 HRK
10 CRC0.13816 HRK
20 CRC0.27633 HRK
50 CRC0.69082 HRK
100 CRC1.38163 HRK
250 CRC3.45408 HRK
500 CRC6.90815 HRK
1000 CRC13.81630 HRK
2000 CRC27.63260 HRK
5000 CRC69.08150 HRK
10000 CRC138.16300 HRK