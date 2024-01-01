1 thousand Costa Rican colóns to Danish kroner

Convert CRC to DKK at the real exchange rate

1,000 crc
13.40 dkk

1.00000 CRC = 0.01340 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Costa Rican colóns to Danish kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DKK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to DKK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Costa Rican colóns

CRC to USD

CRC to EUR

CRC to GBP

CRC to INR

CRC to JPY

CRC to RUB

CRC to AUD

CRC to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Danish Krone
1 CRC0.01340 DKK
5 CRC0.06698 DKK
10 CRC0.13396 DKK
20 CRC0.26792 DKK
50 CRC0.66980 DKK
100 CRC1.33961 DKK
250 CRC3.34902 DKK
500 CRC6.69805 DKK
1000 CRC13.39610 DKK
2000 CRC26.79220 DKK
5000 CRC66.98050 DKK
10000 CRC133.96100 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Costa Rican Colón
1 DKK74.64830 CRC
5 DKK373.24150 CRC
10 DKK746.48300 CRC
20 DKK1492.96600 CRC
50 DKK3732.41500 CRC
100 DKK7464.83000 CRC
250 DKK18662.07500 CRC
500 DKK37324.15000 CRC
1000 DKK74648.30000 CRC
2000 DKK149296.60000 CRC
5000 DKK373241.50000 CRC
10000 DKK746483.00000 CRC