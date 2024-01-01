Costa Rican colóns to Netherlands Antillean guilders today

Convert CRC to ANG at the real exchange rate

1,000 crc
3.42 ang

₡1.000 CRC = ƒ0.003419 ANG

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:59
CRC to ANG conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CRC to ANGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00340.0035
Low0.00340.0034
Average0.00340.0034
Change0.35%-3.04%
1 CRC to ANG stats

The performance of CRC to ANG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0034 and a 30 day low of 0.0034. This means the 30 day average was 0.0034. The change for CRC to ANG was 0.35.

The performance of CRC to ANG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0035 and a 90 day low of 0.0034. This means the 90 day average was 0.0034. The change for CRC to ANG was -3.04.

How to convert Costa Rican colóns to Netherlands Antillean guilders

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ANG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to ANG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Netherlands Antillean Guilder
1 CRC0.00342 ANG
5 CRC0.01709 ANG
10 CRC0.03419 ANG
20 CRC0.06838 ANG
50 CRC0.17094 ANG
100 CRC0.34188 ANG
250 CRC0.85469 ANG
500 CRC1.70939 ANG
1000 CRC3.41877 ANG
2000 CRC6.83754 ANG
5000 CRC17.09385 ANG
10000 CRC34.18770 ANG
Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / Costa Rican Colón
1 ANG292.50300 CRC
5 ANG1,462.51500 CRC
10 ANG2,925.03000 CRC
20 ANG5,850.06000 CRC
50 ANG14,625.15000 CRC
100 ANG29,250.30000 CRC
250 ANG73,125.75000 CRC
500 ANG146,251.50000 CRC
1000 ANG292,503.00000 CRC
2000 ANG585,006.00000 CRC
5000 ANG1,462,515.00000 CRC
10000 ANG2,925,030.00000 CRC