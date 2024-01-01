Costa Rican colóns to Albanian leks today

Convert CRC to ALL at the real exchange rate

1,000 crc
175.33 all

₡1.000 CRC = Lek0.1753 ALL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
CRC to ALL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CRC to ALLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.17670.1842
Low0.17320.1732
Average0.17510.1777
Change-0.61%-4.81%
View full history

1 CRC to ALL stats

The performance of CRC to ALL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1767 and a 30 day low of 0.1732. This means the 30 day average was 0.1751. The change for CRC to ALL was -0.61.

The performance of CRC to ALL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1842 and a 90 day low of 0.1732. This means the 90 day average was 0.1777. The change for CRC to ALL was -4.81.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Albanian Lek
1 CRC0.17533 ALL
5 CRC0.87663 ALL
10 CRC1.75326 ALL
20 CRC3.50652 ALL
50 CRC8.76630 ALL
100 CRC17.53260 ALL
250 CRC43.83150 ALL
500 CRC87.66300 ALL
1000 CRC175.32600 ALL
2000 CRC350.65200 ALL
5000 CRC876.63000 ALL
10000 CRC1,753.26000 ALL
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Costa Rican Colón
1 ALL5.70367 CRC
5 ALL28.51835 CRC
10 ALL57.03670 CRC
20 ALL114.07340 CRC
50 ALL285.18350 CRC
100 ALL570.36700 CRC
250 ALL1,425.91750 CRC
500 ALL2,851.83500 CRC
1000 ALL5,703.67000 CRC
2000 ALL11,407.34000 CRC
5000 ALL28,518.35000 CRC
10000 ALL57,036.70000 CRC