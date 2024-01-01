Colombian pesos to Samoan talas today

Convert COP to WST at the real exchange rate

1,000 cop
0.67 wst

$1.000 COP = WS$0.0006662 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:57
COP to WST conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 COP to WSTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00070.0007
Low0.00070.0006
Average0.00070.0007
Change0.29%-5.18%
1 COP to WST stats

The performance of COP to WST in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0007 and a 30 day low of 0.0007. This means the 30 day average was 0.0007. The change for COP to WST was 0.29.

The performance of COP to WST in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0007 and a 90 day low of 0.0006. This means the 90 day average was 0.0007. The change for COP to WST was -5.18.

Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Samoan Tala
1 COP0.00067 WST
5 COP0.00333 WST
10 COP0.00666 WST
20 COP0.01332 WST
50 COP0.03331 WST
100 COP0.06662 WST
250 COP0.16655 WST
500 COP0.33311 WST
1000 COP0.66622 WST
2000 COP1.33243 WST
5000 COP3.33108 WST
10000 COP6.66215 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Colombian Peso
1 WST1,501.02000 COP
5 WST7,505.10000 COP
10 WST15,010.20000 COP
20 WST30,020.40000 COP
50 WST75,051.00000 COP
100 WST150,102.00000 COP
250 WST375,255.00000 COP
500 WST750,510.00000 COP
1000 WST1,501,020.00000 COP
2000 WST3,002,040.00000 COP
5000 WST7,505,100.00000 COP
10000 WST15,010,200.00000 COP