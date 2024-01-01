50 Colombian pesos to Samoan talas

Convert COP to WST at the real exchange rate

50 cop
0.03 wst

1.00000 COP = 0.00070 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:57
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Colombian pesos to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select COP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current COP to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Colombian pesos

COP to USD

COP to EUR

COP to CAD

COP to GBP

COP to AUD

COP to SGD

COP to PHP

COP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Samoan Tala
1 COP0.00070 WST
5 COP0.00350 WST
10 COP0.00699 WST
20 COP0.01399 WST
50 COP0.03497 WST
100 COP0.06994 WST
250 COP0.17486 WST
500 COP0.34971 WST
1000 COP0.69942 WST
2000 COP1.39884 WST
5000 COP3.49710 WST
10000 COP6.99421 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Colombian Peso
1 WST1429.75000 COP
5 WST7148.75000 COP
10 WST14297.50000 COP
20 WST28595.00000 COP
50 WST71487.50000 COP
100 WST142975.00000 COP
250 WST357437.50000 COP
500 WST714875.00000 COP
1000 WST1429750.00000 COP
2000 WST2859500.00000 COP
5000 WST7148750.00000 COP
10000 WST14297500.00000 COP