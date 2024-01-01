Colombian pesos to Chinese yuan rmb today
Convert COP to CNY at the real exchange rate
|1 COP to CNY
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0018
|0.0019
|Low
|0.0017
|0.0017
|Average
|0.0018
|0.0018
|Change
|-2.43%
|-6.40%
|View full history
1 COP to CNY stats
The performance of COP to CNY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0018 and a 30 day low of 0.0017. This means the 30 day average was 0.0018. The change for COP to CNY was -2.43.
The performance of COP to CNY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0019 and a 90 day low of 0.0017. This means the 90 day average was 0.0018. The change for COP to CNY was -6.40.
|Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Colombian Peso
|1 CNY
|577.15400 COP
|5 CNY
|2,885.77000 COP
|10 CNY
|5,771.54000 COP
|20 CNY
|11,543.08000 COP
|50 CNY
|28,857.70000 COP
|100 CNY
|57,715.40000 COP
|250 CNY
|144,288.50000 COP
|500 CNY
|288,577.00000 COP
|1000 CNY
|577,154.00000 COP
|2000 CNY
|1,154,308.00000 COP
|5000 CNY
|2,885,770.00000 COP
|10000 CNY
|5,771,540.00000 COP