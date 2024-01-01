2000 Colombian pesos to Bahraini dinars

Convert COP to BHD at the real exchange rate

2,000 cop
0.193 bhd

1.00000 COP = 0.00010 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Colombian pesos to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select COP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current COP to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Colombian pesos

COP to USD

COP to EUR

COP to CAD

COP to GBP

COP to AUD

COP to SGD

COP to PHP

COP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Bahraini Dinar
1 COP0.00010 BHD
5 COP0.00048 BHD
10 COP0.00096 BHD
20 COP0.00193 BHD
50 COP0.00482 BHD
100 COP0.00964 BHD
250 COP0.02411 BHD
500 COP0.04822 BHD
1000 COP0.09644 BHD
2000 COP0.19288 BHD
5000 COP0.48221 BHD
10000 COP0.96442 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Colombian Peso
1 BHD10369.00000 COP
5 BHD51845.00000 COP
10 BHD103690.00000 COP
20 BHD207380.00000 COP
50 BHD518450.00000 COP
100 BHD1036900.00000 COP
250 BHD2592250.00000 COP
500 BHD5184500.00000 COP
1000 BHD10369000.00000 COP
2000 BHD20738000.00000 COP
5000 BHD51845000.00000 COP
10000 BHD103690000.00000 COP