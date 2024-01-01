5 Chilean pesos to Brunei dollars

Convert CLP to BND at the real exchange rate

5 clp
0.01 bnd

1.00000 CLP = 0.00140 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Brunei Dollar
1 CLP0.00140 BND
5 CLP0.00699 BND
10 CLP0.01397 BND
20 CLP0.02795 BND
50 CLP0.06987 BND
100 CLP0.13974 BND
250 CLP0.34935 BND
500 CLP0.69871 BND
1000 CLP1.39742 BND
2000 CLP2.79484 BND
5000 CLP6.98710 BND
10000 CLP13.97420 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Chilean Peso
1 BND715.60400 CLP
5 BND3578.02000 CLP
10 BND7156.04000 CLP
20 BND14312.08000 CLP
50 BND35780.20000 CLP
100 BND71560.40000 CLP
250 BND178901.00000 CLP
500 BND357802.00000 CLP
1000 BND715604.00000 CLP
2000 BND1431208.00000 CLP
5000 BND3578020.00000 CLP
10000 BND7156040.00000 CLP