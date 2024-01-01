Botswanan pulas to Tanzanian shillings today

Convert BWP to TZS at the real exchange rate

1,000 bwp
199,362 tzs

P1.000 BWP = tzs199.4 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:05
BWP to TZS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BWP to TZSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High199.3620199.3620
Low194.1660189.4330
Average197.1139193.5539
Change2.68%4.66%
1 BWP to TZS stats

The performance of BWP to TZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 199.3620 and a 30 day low of 194.1660. This means the 30 day average was 197.1139. The change for BWP to TZS was 2.68.

The performance of BWP to TZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 199.3620 and a 90 day low of 189.4330. This means the 90 day average was 193.5539. The change for BWP to TZS was 4.66.

Top currencies

 USDZAREURSGDCADNZDGBPAUD
1 USD118.2850.9171.3271.3871.6780.7811.536
1 ZAR0.05510.050.0730.0760.0920.0430.084
1 EUR1.09119.9511.4471.5141.8310.8521.676
1 SGD0.75413.7830.69111.0461.2650.5891.158

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Tanzanian Shilling
1 BWP199.36200 TZS
5 BWP996.81000 TZS
10 BWP1,993.62000 TZS
20 BWP3,987.24000 TZS
50 BWP9,968.10000 TZS
100 BWP19,936.20000 TZS
250 BWP49,840.50000 TZS
500 BWP99,681.00000 TZS
1000 BWP199,362.00000 TZS
2000 BWP398,724.00000 TZS
5000 BWP996,810.00000 TZS
10000 BWP1,993,620.00000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Botswanan Pula
1 TZS0.00502 BWP
5 TZS0.02508 BWP
10 TZS0.05016 BWP
20 TZS0.10032 BWP
50 TZS0.25080 BWP
100 TZS0.50160 BWP
250 TZS1.25400 BWP
500 TZS2.50800 BWP
1000 TZS5.01600 BWP
2000 TZS10.03200 BWP
5000 TZS25.08000 BWP
10000 TZS50.16000 BWP