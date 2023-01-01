20 Tanzanian shillings to Botswanan pulas

Convert TZS to BWP at the real exchange rate

20 tzs
0.11 bwp

1.00000 TZS = 0.00556 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 6:21 UTC
TZS to BWP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TZS → 0 BWP
Mid market rate

How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Botswanan pulas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BWP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to BWP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Botswanan Pula
1 TZS0.00556 BWP
5 TZS0.02781 BWP
10 TZS0.05563 BWP
20 TZS0.11125 BWP
50 TZS0.27813 BWP
100 TZS0.55627 BWP
250 TZS1.39067 BWP
500 TZS2.78133 BWP
1000 TZS5.56267 BWP
2000 TZS11.12534 BWP
5000 TZS27.81335 BWP
10000 TZS55.62670 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Tanzanian Shilling
1 BWP179.77000 TZS
5 BWP898.85000 TZS
10 BWP1797.70000 TZS
20 BWP3595.40000 TZS
50 BWP8988.50000 TZS
100 BWP17977.00000 TZS
250 BWP44942.50000 TZS
500 BWP89885.00000 TZS
1000 BWP179770.00000 TZS
2000 BWP359540.00000 TZS
5000 BWP898850.00000 TZS
10000 BWP1797700.00000 TZS