1,000 bwp
338.19 ron

P1.000 BWP = L0.3382 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BWP to RON conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BWP to RONLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.34050.3446
Low0.33680.3329
Average0.33830.3390
Change-0.05%-0.77%
1 BWP to RON stats

The performance of BWP to RON in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3405 and a 30 day low of 0.3368. This means the 30 day average was 0.3383. The change for BWP to RON was -0.05.

The performance of BWP to RON in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3446 and a 90 day low of 0.3329. This means the 90 day average was 0.3390. The change for BWP to RON was -0.77.

Top currencies

 USDZAREURSGDCADNZDGBPAUD
1 USD118.2850.9171.3271.3871.6780.7811.536
1 ZAR0.05510.050.0730.0760.0920.0430.084
1 EUR1.09119.9511.4471.5141.8310.8521.676
1 SGD0.75413.7830.69111.0461.2650.5891.158

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Romanian Leu
1 BWP0.33819 RON
5 BWP1.69093 RON
10 BWP3.38186 RON
20 BWP6.76372 RON
50 BWP16.90930 RON
100 BWP33.81860 RON
250 BWP84.54650 RON
500 BWP169.09300 RON
1000 BWP338.18600 RON
2000 BWP676.37200 RON
5000 BWP1,690.93000 RON
10000 BWP3,381.86000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Botswanan Pula
1 RON2.95695 BWP
5 RON14.78475 BWP
10 RON29.56950 BWP
20 RON59.13900 BWP
50 RON147.84750 BWP
100 RON295.69500 BWP
250 RON739.23750 BWP
500 RON1,478.47500 BWP
1000 RON2,956.95000 BWP
2000 RON5,913.90000 BWP
5000 RON14,784.75000 BWP
10000 RON29,569.50000 BWP