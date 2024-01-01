Bolivian bolivianos to Ukrainian hryvnias today

Convert BOB to UAH at the real exchange rate

Bs1.000 BOB = ₴5.931 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:17
BOB to UAH conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

UAH
1 BOB to UAHLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.95955.9677
Low5.92415.9117
Average5.93645.9334
Change0.10%-0.03%
1 BOB to UAH stats

The performance of BOB to UAH in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.9595 and a 30 day low of 5.9241. This means the 30 day average was 5.9364. The change for BOB to UAH was 0.10.

The performance of BOB to UAH in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.9677 and a 90 day low of 5.9117. This means the 90 day average was 5.9334. The change for BOB to UAH was -0.03.

Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 BOB5.93140 UAH
5 BOB29.65700 UAH
10 BOB59.31400 UAH
20 BOB118.62800 UAH
50 BOB296.57000 UAH
100 BOB593.14000 UAH
250 BOB1,482.85000 UAH
500 BOB2,965.70000 UAH
1000 BOB5,931.40000 UAH
2000 BOB11,862.80000 UAH
5000 BOB29,657.00000 UAH
10000 BOB59,314.00000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Bolivian Boliviano
1 UAH0.16859 BOB
5 UAH0.84297 BOB
10 UAH1.68594 BOB
20 UAH3.37188 BOB
50 UAH8.42970 BOB
100 UAH16.85940 BOB
250 UAH42.14850 BOB
500 UAH84.29700 BOB
1000 UAH168.59400 BOB
2000 UAH337.18800 BOB
5000 UAH842.97000 BOB
10000 UAH1,685.94000 BOB