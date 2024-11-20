Bolivian boliviano to Ukrainian hryvnias Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Bolivian boliviano to Ukrainian hryvnias history summary. This is the Bolivian boliviano (BOB) to Ukrainian hryvnias (UAH) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of BOB and UAH historical data from 20-11-2019 to 20-11-2024.
1 BOB = 5.93140 UAH
Bolivian boliviano to Ukrainian hryvnias exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Ukrainian hryvnias is currently 5.931 today, reflecting a -0.097% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a -0.277% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Ukrainian hryvnias has fluctuated between a high of 5.970 on 13-11-2024 and a low of 5.919 on 18-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-11-2024, with a -0.541% decrease in value.
