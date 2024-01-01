1 thousand Bolivian bolivianos to Polish zloty

Convert BOB to PLN at the real exchange rate

Bs1.000 BOB = zł0.5912 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:55
BOB to PLN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

PLN
1 BOB to PLNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.59460.5946
Low0.57660.5490
Average0.58420.5687
Change2.41%6.00%
1 BOB to PLN stats

The performance of BOB to PLN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5946 and a 30 day low of 0.5766. This means the 30 day average was 0.5842. The change for BOB to PLN was 2.41.

The performance of BOB to PLN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5946 and a 90 day low of 0.5490. This means the 90 day average was 0.5687. The change for BOB to PLN was 6.00.

Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Polish Zloty
1 BOB0.59119 PLN
5 BOB2.95595 PLN
10 BOB5.91189 PLN
20 BOB11.82378 PLN
50 BOB29.55945 PLN
100 BOB59.11890 PLN
250 BOB147.79725 PLN
500 BOB295.59450 PLN
1000 BOB591.18900 PLN
2000 BOB1,182.37800 PLN
5000 BOB2,955.94500 PLN
10000 BOB5,911.89000 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Bolivian Boliviano
1 PLN1.69151 BOB
5 PLN8.45755 BOB
10 PLN16.91510 BOB
20 PLN33.83020 BOB
50 PLN84.57550 BOB
100 PLN169.15100 BOB
250 PLN422.87750 BOB
500 PLN845.75500 BOB
1000 PLN1,691.51000 BOB
2000 PLN3,383.02000 BOB
5000 PLN8,457.55000 BOB
10000 PLN16,915.10000 BOB