Bolivian boliviano to Polish zloty exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Polish zloty is currently 0.591 today, reflecting a 0.483% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a -0.311% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Polish zloty has fluctuated between a high of 0.598 on 14-11-2024 and a low of 0.587 on 18-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-11-2024, with a -0.632% decrease in value.