250 Bulgarian levs to Uzbekistan soms

Convert BGN to UZS at the real exchange rate

лв1.000 BGN = so'm6,946 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:41
BGN to UZS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

UZS
1 BGN to UZSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High7,144.22007,290.3700
Low6,890.06006,890.0600
Average7,037.76807,142.8871
Change-2.40%-3.66%
1 BGN to UZS stats

The performance of BGN to UZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 7,144.2200 and a 30 day low of 6,890.0600. This means the 30 day average was 7,037.7680. The change for BGN to UZS was -2.40.

The performance of BGN to UZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 7,290.3700 and a 90 day low of 6,890.0600. This means the 90 day average was 7,142.8871. The change for BGN to UZS was -3.66.

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Uzbekistan soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to UZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Uzbekistan Som
1 BGN6,946.43000 UZS
5 BGN34,732.15000 UZS
10 BGN69,464.30000 UZS
20 BGN138,928.60000 UZS
50 BGN347,321.50000 UZS
100 BGN694,643.00000 UZS
250 BGN1,736,607.50000 UZS
500 BGN3,473,215.00000 UZS
1000 BGN6,946,430.00000 UZS
2000 BGN13,892,860.00000 UZS
5000 BGN34,732,150.00000 UZS
10000 BGN69,464,300.00000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Bulgarian Lev
1 UZS0.00014 BGN
5 UZS0.00072 BGN
10 UZS0.00144 BGN
20 UZS0.00288 BGN
50 UZS0.00720 BGN
100 UZS0.01440 BGN
250 UZS0.03599 BGN
500 UZS0.07198 BGN
1000 UZS0.14396 BGN
2000 UZS0.28792 BGN
5000 UZS0.71980 BGN
10000 UZS1.43959 BGN