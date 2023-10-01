20 Australian dollars to Georgian laris

Convert AUD to GEL at the real exchange rate

20 aud
34.35 gel

1.00000 AUD = 1.71739 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:28 UTC
Track the exchange rateSend money
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

AUD to GEL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AUD → 0 GEL
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.8671.056487.71821.434011.642160.96718.3955
1GBP1.153411.21845101.1741.653981.894061.1153421.2174
1USD0.94660.820715183.0351.357451.554480.915417.4134
1INR0.01140010.009883960.012043110.01634790.01872080.01102430.209712

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Australian dollars

AUD to USD

AUD to GBP

AUD to INR

AUD to EUR

AUD to NZD

AUD to JPY

AUD to CAD

AUD to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Georgian Lari
1 AUD1.71739 GEL
5 AUD8.58695 GEL
10 AUD17.17390 GEL
20 AUD34.34780 GEL
50 AUD85.86950 GEL
100 AUD171.73900 GEL
250 AUD429.34750 GEL
500 AUD858.69500 GEL
1000 AUD1717.39000 GEL
2000 AUD3434.78000 GEL
5000 AUD8586.95000 GEL
10000 AUD17173.90000 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Australian Dollar
1 GEL0.58228 AUD
5 GEL2.91139 AUD
10 GEL5.82278 AUD
20 GEL11.64556 AUD
50 GEL29.11390 AUD
100 GEL58.22780 AUD
250 GEL145.56950 AUD
500 GEL291.13900 AUD
1000 GEL582.27800 AUD
2000 GEL1164.55600 AUD
5000 GEL2911.39000 AUD
10000 GEL5822.78000 AUD