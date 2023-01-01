20 Georgian laris to Australian dollars

Convert GEL to AUD at the real exchange rate

20 gel
11.73 aud

1.00000 GEL = 0.58633 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:15 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

GEL to AUD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GEL → 0 AUD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86671.048187.18841.433281.646920.962318.5327
1GBP1.153811.20935100.6021.653791.90031.110321.384
1USD0.95410.82689183.18711.36751.571340.918117.6822
1INR0.01146940.009940130.012021110.01643880.01888920.01103660.212559

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Georgian laris to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Georgian laris

GEL to USD

GEL to EUR

GEL to GBP

GEL to INR

GEL to JPY

GEL to RUB

GEL to AUD

GEL to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Australian Dollar
1 GEL0.58633 AUD
5 GEL2.93167 AUD
10 GEL5.86334 AUD
20 GEL11.72668 AUD
50 GEL29.31670 AUD
100 GEL58.63340 AUD
250 GEL146.58350 AUD
500 GEL293.16700 AUD
1000 GEL586.33400 AUD
2000 GEL1172.66800 AUD
5000 GEL2931.67000 AUD
10000 GEL5863.34000 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Georgian Lari
1 AUD1.70551 GEL
5 AUD8.52755 GEL
10 AUD17.05510 GEL
20 AUD34.11020 GEL
50 AUD85.27550 GEL
100 AUD170.55100 GEL
250 AUD426.37750 GEL
500 AUD852.75500 GEL
1000 AUD1705.51000 GEL
2000 AUD3411.02000 GEL
5000 AUD8527.55000 GEL
10000 AUD17055.10000 GEL