Convert AUD to GEL at the real exchange rate

20 Australian dollars to Georgian laris

20 aud
37.79 gel

A$1.000 AUD = ₾1.889 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:26
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Georgian Lari
1 AUD1,88932 GEL
5 AUD9,44660 GEL
10 AUD18,89320 GEL
20 AUD37,78640 GEL
50 AUD94,46600 GEL
100 AUD188,93200 GEL
250 AUD472,33000 GEL
500 AUD944,66000 GEL
1000 AUD1.889,32000 GEL
2000 AUD3.778,64000 GEL
5000 AUD9.446,60000 GEL
10000 AUD18.893,20000 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Australian Dollar
1 GEL0,52929 AUD
5 GEL2,64645 AUD
10 GEL5,29290 AUD
20 GEL10,58580 AUD
50 GEL26,46450 AUD
100 GEL52,92900 AUD
250 GEL132,32250 AUD
500 GEL264,64500 AUD
1000 GEL529,29000 AUD
2000 GEL1.058,58000 AUD
5000 GEL2.646,45000 AUD
10000 GEL5.292,90000 AUD