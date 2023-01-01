5000 Angolan kwanzas to Bahraini dinars

Convert AOA to BHD at the real exchange rate

5,000 aoa
2.260 bhd

1.00000 AOA = 0.00045 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:26 UTC
AOA to BHD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AOA → 0 BHD
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Bahraini Dinar
1 AOA0.00045 BHD
5 AOA0.00226 BHD
10 AOA0.00452 BHD
20 AOA0.00904 BHD
50 AOA0.02260 BHD
100 AOA0.04519 BHD
250 AOA0.11299 BHD
500 AOA0.22597 BHD
1000 AOA0.45194 BHD
2000 AOA0.90389 BHD
5000 AOA2.25971 BHD
10000 AOA4.51943 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Angolan Kwanza
1 BHD2212.67000 AOA
5 BHD11063.35000 AOA
10 BHD22126.70000 AOA
20 BHD44253.40000 AOA
50 BHD110633.50000 AOA
100 BHD221267.00000 AOA
250 BHD553167.50000 AOA
500 BHD1106335.00000 AOA
1000 BHD2212670.00000 AOA
2000 BHD4425340.00000 AOA
5000 BHD11063350.00000 AOA
10000 BHD22126700.00000 AOA