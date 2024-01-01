2,000 Bahraini dinars to Angolan kwanzas

Convert BHD to AOA at the real exchange rate

.د.ب1.000 BHD = Kz2,440 AOA

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:03
BHD to AOA conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

AOA
1 BHD to AOALast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2,459.85002,550.6600
Low2,429.22002,409.2400
Average2,437.41632,456.4844
Change0.21%1.27%
1 BHD to AOA stats

The performance of BHD to AOA in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2,459.8500 and a 30 day low of 2,429.2200. This means the 30 day average was 2,437.4163. The change for BHD to AOA was 0.21.

The performance of BHD to AOA in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2,550.6600 and a 90 day low of 2,409.2400. This means the 90 day average was 2,456.4844. The change for BHD to AOA was 1.27.

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Angolan Kwanza
1 BHD2,439.63000 AOA
5 BHD12,198.15000 AOA
10 BHD24,396.30000 AOA
20 BHD48,792.60000 AOA
50 BHD121,981.50000 AOA
100 BHD243,963.00000 AOA
250 BHD609,907.50000 AOA
500 BHD1,219,815.00000 AOA
1000 BHD2,439,630.00000 AOA
2000 BHD4,879,260.00000 AOA
5000 BHD12,198,150.00000 AOA
10000 BHD24,396,300.00000 AOA
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Bahraini Dinar
1 AOA0.00041 BHD
5 AOA0.00205 BHD
10 AOA0.00410 BHD
20 AOA0.00820 BHD
50 AOA0.02049 BHD
100 AOA0.04099 BHD
250 AOA0.10247 BHD
500 AOA0.20495 BHD
1000 AOA0.40990 BHD
2000 AOA0.81980 BHD
5000 AOA2.04949 BHD
10000 AOA4.09898 BHD