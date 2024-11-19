Bahraini dinar to Angolan kwanzas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Angolan kwanzas is currently 2,439.630 today, reflecting a -0.053% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.558% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Angolan kwanzas has fluctuated between a high of 2,462.900 on 13-11-2024 and a low of 2,432.580 on 15-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-11-2024, with a -0.739% decrease in value.