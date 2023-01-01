5 Armenian drams to Botswanan pulas

Convert AMD to BWP at the real exchange rate

5 amd
0.18 bwp

1.00000 AMD = 0.03525 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:13 UTC
AMD to BWP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AMD → 0 BWP
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86691.053487.59441.433621.647220.962818.4155
1GBP1.1535411.2151101.041.653691.900081.1106221.2424
1USD0.94930.822978183.1541.360951.563720.91417.482
1INR0.01141630.009897030.012025910.01636660.01880510.01099170.210236

How to convert Armenian drams to Botswanan pulas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BWP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to BWP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Botswanan Pula
1 AMD0.03525 BWP
5 AMD0.17624 BWP
10 AMD0.35249 BWP
20 AMD0.70497 BWP
50 AMD1.76243 BWP
100 AMD3.52486 BWP
250 AMD8.81215 BWP
500 AMD17.62430 BWP
1000 AMD35.24860 BWP
2000 AMD70.49720 BWP
5000 AMD176.24300 BWP
10000 AMD352.48600 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Armenian Dram
1 BWP28.36990 AMD
5 BWP141.84950 AMD
10 BWP283.69900 AMD
20 BWP567.39800 AMD
50 BWP1418.49500 AMD
100 BWP2836.99000 AMD
250 BWP7092.47500 AMD
500 BWP14184.95000 AMD
1000 BWP28369.90000 AMD
2000 BWP56739.80000 AMD
5000 BWP141849.50000 AMD
10000 BWP283699.00000 AMD