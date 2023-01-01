5 Albanian leks to Singapore dollars
Convert ALL to SGD at the real exchange rate
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Albanian leks to Singapore dollars
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select ALL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current ALL to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Albanian leks
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Albanian Lek
|1 SGD
|73.46770 ALL
|5 SGD
|367.33850 ALL
|10 SGD
|734.67700 ALL
|20 SGD
|1469.35400 ALL
|50 SGD
|3673.38500 ALL
|100 SGD
|7346.77000 ALL
|250 SGD
|18366.92500 ALL
|500 SGD
|36733.85000 ALL
|1000 SGD
|73467.70000 ALL
|2000 SGD
|146935.40000 ALL
|5000 SGD
|367338.50000 ALL
|10000 SGD
|734677.00000 ALL