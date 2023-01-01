1 thousand Albanian leks to Singapore dollars

Convert ALL to SGD at the real exchange rate

1000 all
13.61 sgd

1.00000 ALL = 0.01361 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:31 UTC
ALL to SGD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 ALL → 0 SGD
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86631.053587.63431.434081.646740.962618.4075
1GBP1.1543311.21605101.1561.655351.900821.1111621.2477
1USD0.94920.822335183.1841.361251.563110.913717.4727
1INR0.01141110.009885730.012021510.01636430.0187910.01098410.210049

How to convert Albanian leks to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ALL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ALL to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Singapore Dollar
1 ALL0.01361 SGD
5 ALL0.06805 SGD
10 ALL0.13609 SGD
20 ALL0.27219 SGD
50 ALL0.68046 SGD
100 ALL1.36093 SGD
250 ALL3.40232 SGD
500 ALL6.80465 SGD
1000 ALL13.60930 SGD
2000 ALL27.21860 SGD
5000 ALL68.04650 SGD
10000 ALL136.09300 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Albanian Lek
1 SGD73.47940 ALL
5 SGD367.39700 ALL
10 SGD734.79400 ALL
20 SGD1469.58800 ALL
50 SGD3673.97000 ALL
100 SGD7347.94000 ALL
250 SGD18369.85000 ALL
500 SGD36739.70000 ALL
1000 SGD73479.40000 ALL
2000 SGD146958.80000 ALL
5000 SGD367397.00000 ALL
10000 SGD734794.00000 ALL