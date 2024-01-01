1 Singapore dollar to Albanian leks

Convert SGD to ALL at the real exchange rate

S$1.000 SGD = Lek69.31 ALL

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:40
SGD to ALL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

ALL
1 SGD to ALLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High69.386869.3910
Low68.327968.3279
Average68.947169.0464
Change-0.04%0.61%
1 SGD to ALL stats

The performance of SGD to ALL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 69.3868 and a 30 day low of 68.3279. This means the 30 day average was 68.9471. The change for SGD to ALL was -0.04.

The performance of SGD to ALL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 69.3910 and a 90 day low of 68.3279. This means the 90 day average was 69.0464. The change for SGD to ALL was 0.61.

Top currencies

 USDIDREURAUDGBPINRCNYMYR
1 USD115,9390.951.5360.79184.4747.244.469
1 IDR010000.00500
1 EUR1.05316,786.211.6170.83388.9647.6254.707
1 AUD0.65110,380.30.61810.51555.0144.7152.91

How to convert Singapore dollars to Albanian leks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SGD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ALL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SGD to ALL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Albanian Lek
1 SGD69.30780 ALL
5 SGD346.53900 ALL
10 SGD693.07800 ALL
20 SGD1,386.15600 ALL
50 SGD3,465.39000 ALL
100 SGD6,930.78000 ALL
250 SGD17,326.95000 ALL
500 SGD34,653.90000 ALL
1000 SGD69,307.80000 ALL
2000 SGD138,615.60000 ALL
5000 SGD346,539.00000 ALL
10000 SGD693,078.00000 ALL
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Singapore Dollar
1 ALL0.01443 SGD
5 ALL0.07214 SGD
10 ALL0.14428 SGD
20 ALL0.28857 SGD
50 ALL0.72142 SGD
100 ALL1.44284 SGD
250 ALL3.60710 SGD
500 ALL7.21420 SGD
1000 ALL14.42840 SGD
2000 ALL28.85680 SGD
5000 ALL72.14200 SGD
10000 ALL144.28400 SGD