50 Albanian leks to Singapore dollars

Convert ALL to SGD at the real exchange rate

50 all
0.68 sgd

1.00000 ALL = 0.01361 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:32 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

ALL to SGD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 ALL → 0 SGD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86641.053787.65071.434091.646530.9625518.4082
1GBP1.154211.21625101.1721.655321.900541.1109821.248
1USD0.949050.822199183.18371.3611.562620.913517.4701
1INR0.01140890.009884140.012021610.01636140.01878520.01098170.210018

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Albanian leks to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ALL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ALL to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Albanian leks

ALL to USD

ALL to EUR

ALL to GBP

ALL to CAD

ALL to PHP

ALL to MKD

ALL to AUD

ALL to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Singapore Dollar
1 ALL0.01361 SGD
5 ALL0.06806 SGD
10 ALL0.13611 SGD
20 ALL0.27223 SGD
50 ALL0.68057 SGD
100 ALL1.36114 SGD
250 ALL3.40285 SGD
500 ALL6.80570 SGD
1000 ALL13.61140 SGD
2000 ALL27.22280 SGD
5000 ALL68.05700 SGD
10000 ALL136.11400 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Albanian Lek
1 SGD73.46770 ALL
5 SGD367.33850 ALL
10 SGD734.67700 ALL
20 SGD1469.35400 ALL
50 SGD3673.38500 ALL
100 SGD7346.77000 ALL
250 SGD18366.92500 ALL
500 SGD36733.85000 ALL
1000 SGD73467.70000 ALL
2000 SGD146935.40000 ALL
5000 SGD367338.50000 ALL
10000 SGD734677.00000 ALL