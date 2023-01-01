10 thousand Albanian leks to Bangladeshi takas

Convert ALL to BDT at the real exchange rate

10000 all
10927.60 bdt

1.00000 ALL = 1.09276 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 9:23 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

ALL to BDT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 ALL → 0 BDT
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866251.0552587.78371.435031.647540.9619518.406
1GBP1.154411.21815101.3351.656561.901871.1104821.2473
1USD0.94760.820917183.18761.35991.561280.9116517.4423
1INR0.01139160.009868260.01202110.01634740.01876820.0109590.209674

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Albanian leks to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ALL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ALL to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Albanian leks

ALL to USD

ALL to EUR

ALL to GBP

ALL to CAD

ALL to PHP

ALL to MKD

ALL to AUD

ALL to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Bangladeshi Taka
1 ALL1.09276 BDT
5 ALL5.46380 BDT
10 ALL10.92760 BDT
20 ALL21.85520 BDT
50 ALL54.63800 BDT
100 ALL109.27600 BDT
250 ALL273.19000 BDT
500 ALL546.38000 BDT
1000 ALL1092.76000 BDT
2000 ALL2185.52000 BDT
5000 ALL5463.80000 BDT
10000 ALL10927.60000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Albanian Lek
1 BDT0.91511 ALL
5 BDT4.57555 ALL
10 BDT9.15111 ALL
20 BDT18.30222 ALL
50 BDT45.75555 ALL
100 BDT91.51110 ALL
250 BDT228.77775 ALL
500 BDT457.55550 ALL
1000 BDT915.11100 ALL
2000 BDT1830.22200 ALL
5000 BDT4575.55500 ALL
10000 BDT9151.11000 ALL