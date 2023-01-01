100 Albanian leks to Bangladeshi takas

Convert ALL to BDT at the real exchange rate

100 all
109.29 bdt

1.00000 ALL = 1.09288 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 9:22 UTC
ALL to BDT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 ALL → 0 BDT
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Bangladeshi Taka
1 ALL1.09288 BDT
5 ALL5.46440 BDT
10 ALL10.92880 BDT
20 ALL21.85760 BDT
50 ALL54.64400 BDT
100 ALL109.28800 BDT
250 ALL273.22000 BDT
500 ALL546.44000 BDT
1000 ALL1092.88000 BDT
2000 ALL2185.76000 BDT
5000 ALL5464.40000 BDT
10000 ALL10928.80000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Albanian Lek
1 BDT0.91501 ALL
5 BDT4.57505 ALL
10 BDT9.15011 ALL
20 BDT18.30022 ALL
50 BDT45.75055 ALL
100 BDT91.50110 ALL
250 BDT228.75275 ALL
500 BDT457.50550 ALL
1000 BDT915.01100 ALL
2000 BDT1830.02200 ALL
5000 BDT4575.05500 ALL
10000 BDT9150.11000 ALL